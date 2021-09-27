Top Ambazonian Generals Embark On Operation Keep Mezam Clean

By Mbah Godlove

Some 4 Ambazonian Commanders have formed an alliance, aimed at carrying out swift military operations to kick out colonial soldiers and their collaborators from Mezam County.

General A4 of Bafut Seven Cathar, General Tiger of Upper Bafut as well as Generals Lion and Who no know go know, both from Mankon, launched their first operation at the Aghiati-Bafut Gendarmerie Station, Sunday, September 26, 2021.

In a video making rounds on social media, guns, laptops, and other war weapons ‘harvested’ from the operation were displayed.

The spokesperson of the Mankon-Bafut alliance reveals in the video that Sunday’s outing is the first of several others to follow in the days or weeks ahead.

This is in a bit to expel all colonial soldiers from Mezam County, he adds.

It is worth mentioning that the alliance is formed at a time when thousands of colonial soldiers are being deployed to the Northern Zone to combat with Restoration Fighters.