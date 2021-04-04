Connect with us

Ambazonian Celebrate Easter with Mixed Feeling
Published

2 days ago

on

Ambazonian Celebrate Easter with Mixed Feelings

By Mbah Godlove

As Christians rejoice over the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Ambazonians have rather had mixed feelings.

Some families have been in tears as they remember their loved ones who have been killed in the course of the ongoing war of liberation.

As they wept, others were at the top of their happiness as they celebrated the resurrection of Jesus in fanfare.

Whether grieving or rejoicing, most Ambazonians began the day with Church service in different denominations.

Prayer points included among others, that Christ should rise with those who have died as a result of the war, justice and the return of peace in the territory.

At least 35 thousands people have reportedly died since the out said of the deadly conflict in 2016.

It is hoped that, the resurrection of Jesus would touch the hearts of world leaders to intervene in the conflict and put an end to the ongoing genocide in Ambazonia.

