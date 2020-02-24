Justice Ayah Paul Leads The Judiciary and Constitutional Affairs Working Group In the Up Coming CND Washington Conference

Hyacinth Nwana, Ph.D, MBA Dr. Hyacinth Sama Nwana
is a Partner Consultant, Trusted Advisor and Opinion Leader in Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT). As a Senior Executive Board member, ex-Regulator and multiple award winning technologist and thought leader, he advises business corporations such as Microsoft, Facebook, MTN, USAID, DSA, Venture Capital firms, Governments and Regulators in TMT. He is also a Senior Adviser on TMT to KPMG.
Dr. Hyacinth holds a Ph.D. and MBA (London) and an MA (Cambridge). In 2014, he published what is considered an authoritative book on Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT) for Developing Economies.
Dewa
February 24, 2020 at 11:43 PM
WE Don’t need ANYTHING APART FROM BEING A SELF GOVERN NATION. SOUTHERN Cameroons KNOWN as AMBAZONIA. no Long talk.