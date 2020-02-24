Justice Ayah Paul Leads The Judiciary and Constitutional Affairs Working Group In the Up Coming CND Washington Conference

Sally Mboumien

Mrs. Sally Mboumien is the President of the Southwest Northwest Women Taskforce for Peace. Sally Mboumien is a secondary school teacher, peace activist, community development worker and women’s rights advocate. Sally together with other frontline leaders have led women from both regions in lamentation campaigns calling for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities, inclusive and sincere dialogue, back to school campaign as well as different advocacy campaigns targeting different stakeholders to engage in a peaceful resolution of the conflict. She has received training in National Dialogue and Peace Mediation in the University of Basel, Switzerland. She also participated in the US Department of State flagship program International Visitor’s Leadership Program IVLP on Women Promoting Peace and Security in Africa in 2019