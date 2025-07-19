“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” Brenda Biya’s Outburst Mirrors the Silenced Agony of Southern Cameroonians

By Tsi Conrad | Special to BaretaNews | July 2025

In a recent emotional outburst, Brenda Biya, daughter of Cameroon’s long-standing dictator Paul Biya, took to social media to vent her frustrations. She lashed out at critics who, in her words, have “chastised,” “undermined,” and “taken advantage” of her. With unfiltered fury, she declared:

“I can walk on people’s heads. I am not an ordinary person. I am the President’s daughter.”

While her words sparked public outrage, they inadvertently exposed a deeper truth—the raw arrogance and impunity that have defined the Biya regime for over four decades.

But beyond Brenda’s personal meltdown lies a more haunting reflection—the voiceless pain of millions in Southern Cameroons, the so-called “ordinary people” she refers to with disdain. If the privileged daughter of a dictator feels victimised despite living under full state protection, imagine the daily reality of Southern Cameroonians and Anglophones, who have endured marginalization, brutality, and state-sponsored violence simply for asserting their identity.

For decades, the people of Southern Cameroons have shouted, pleaded, and marched under one banner:

“Enough is Enough!”

What began as a peaceful movement to preserve the region’s distinct legal, educational, and cultural systems has been met with military crackdowns, extrajudicial killings, and the burning of entire villages. Thousands have been displaced, imprisoned, tortured, or killed, and a whole generation is growing up in fear and trauma.

The state’s response to legitimate grievances has not been dialogue—but denial. Not reconciliation—but repression.

Meanwhile, Southern Cameroon’s resources—its oil, timber, and agricultural wealth—are plundered, with little to no return to its people. Discrimination in public services, education, and employment has become a norm, reinforcing the second-class status imposed on Anglophones in La République du Cameroun.

Brenda Biya’s outburst inadvertently laid bare the Biya regime’s mindset—a system built on privilege, impunity, and contempt for the people.

While she boasts of walking on heads, the people of Southern Cameroons yearn simply to walk in peace—in their own land, with dignity, without fear.

They are not asking for privilege. They are asking for freedom, justice, and the right to exist as a people.

To Brenda and those like her: your privilege may allow you to scream when you feel hurt.

But to the oppressed and colonised people of Ambazonia: our silence is no longer an option. Our cry is loud. Our fight is just. And our path is clear.

Independence or Resistance Forever.

Tsi Conrad is a political prisoner, poet, and human rights advocate. He writes from exile for the cause of Ambazonian liberation.