Cholera Outbreak Creates Pandemonium in Tiko.

Reports from Tiko, Fako County, say eleven cases of cholera have been detected at the district hospital in the Local Government Area.

Before registering the confirmed cases, a man reportedly died as a result of the disease in the community.

Medicals doctors left Tiko Locals in shock and consternation when they declared on Wednesday, February 25 that a person had died and at least 11 others infected by the disease.

Some inhabitants of the area said on the basis of anonymity that the community has not had good water and sanitary workers since the inception of the ongoing mayhem in Southern Cameron’s four years ago.

They intimated that money collected from taxes in the area has mostly been used to finance the war, the Biya regime declared on them.

It is unclear if any stringent measures are being taken to battle the deadly disease but denizens say they have been in total panic in the past 24 hours.