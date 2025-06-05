𝗔 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰: 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩

𝐼𝑛 𝑎 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙 𝑤𝑎𝑟 𝑜𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑛 ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔.

While global media paints a fiery canvas of Ukrainian valor and Russian retaliation, a more cunning war unfolds in the shadows, not in Kyiv or Moscow, but in the corridors of Washington, Brussels, and London. And at the center of that silent battlefield stands one man who, despite returning to the White House in January 2025, remains the most dangerous threat to the globalist order: President Donald J. Trump.

The headlines scream Ukraine. The drones light the sky over Russian air bases. And the world watches, transfixed, as if witnessing the opening acts of World War III. But the question no one dares to ask is this: Why now?

A recent Ukrainian operation known by its distinctly British codename, 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑾𝒆𝒃, targeted Russia’s strategic bombers, 𝒂 𝒎𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅’𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒍𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒆. Who benefits from that brinkmanship? Ukraine? NATO? Russia?

Or is this entire spectacle a distraction, a misdirection crafted not to defeat Putin, but to entrap and undermine another, more immediate adversary? President Trump.

𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐤𝐲’𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 Zelensky never truly intended to negotiate. Despite global calls for diplomacy, Ukraine consistently rejected meaningful dialogue while projecting a posture of moral righteousness. Behind closed doors, however, the strategy was more cynical.

Zelensky was dragging time. Not to buy peace, but to prepare for war. Under the guidance of his Western handlers, he believed that executing high-profile sabotage operations, like the drone strikes on Russian strategic bombers and the explosions on the Crimean bridge, would give him the upper hand. He believed these attacks would force Russia to the table on Ukraine’s terms, casting him as an equal to Moscow. But that illusion shattered quickly.

No matter what negotiation President Trump’s administration might have proposed, Zelensky would have dismissed it. Why? Because the plan was already in motion.

Operation Spider Web, a covert Anglo-Atlantic strategy. This was not about defense. It was about destabilization. Sabotaging Russian infrastructure, provoking retaliation, and selling Ukraine as an equal military force were all part of the narrative-building. Zelensky’s goal was to sit at the negotiating table after delivering a string of bold attacks, not before.

He misunderstood Russia’s patience for weakness.

𝐏𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫 What these provocations have achieved is not strength, but fury. Russia, despite its overwhelming battlefield superiority, had for long avoided targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure en masse. President Putin, whether acknowledged or not by Western media, has exercised restraint in his strategic decisions, choosing to minimize civilian suffering even while repelling military threats. But this may now change.

The Ukrainian strike on Russia’s strategic bombers, the repeated sabotage of the Crimean bridge, and the refusal to negotiate have all but exhausted Moscow’s patience.

I believe that among the retaliatory measures now, is a complete and sustained hit on Ukraine’s national electricity grid. A move that would cripple the country during the critical months ahead. And unlike past measured responses, this one may come without warning.

Amid all this, President Trump continues to disrupt the globalist status quo. His re-election sent shockwaves through the transatlantic power structure. His refusal to be baited by war narratives and his push for negotiated settlements made him the enemy not just of political opponents at home, but of those abroad who profit from perpetual conflict.

Zelensky’s defiance, therefore, cannot be viewed in isolation. It is part of a larger resistance, not to Russia, but to peace. Peace led by Trump would undo years of carefully engineered control mechanisms. And so, chaos must be maintained.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 Zelensky believed sabotage would elevate his position. That by attacking Russia with British and NATO-backed drones, he could force a new reality. Instead, he has overplayed his hand. What he has done is not bring Russia to the table, but provoke it. What was once measured may now become overwhelming. And what was once avoidable, may soon become irreversible. As the bear awakens, the world will finally see what restraint looks like when it’s removed.

Through it all, the true leader who sought peace will remain standing in Washington, ready for a world no longer bound by deception. DJT.