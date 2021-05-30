Connect with us

Victoria Population Expresses Disdain Over Arbitrary Colonial Arrest
Victoria Population Expresses Disdain Over Arbitrary Colonial Arrest

5 days ago

By Mbah Godlove

Some residents in the city of Victoria have outrightly condemned what they qualify as wanton arrest and torture of Ambazonian citizenry by unruly soldiers of French Cameroun.

The loud call was made following the invasion of Mile 4, a neighborhood in the city of Victoria Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Sources say the colonial forces raided the locality and carried out massive arrests.

Several youths were whisked off, and some later subjected to severe torture, BaretaNews has learned.

Meantime, those who were not able to secure their release with cash were not only tortured but had their phones and other valuables confiscated.

Some of the victims have promised to retaliate as they continue to decry continuous suppression and subjugation from colonial soldiers.

