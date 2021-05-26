Tension Mounts in Bamenda as Freedom Quest Crescendo

By Mbah Godlove

An atmosphere of uncertainty is looming in Bamenda as clashes pitting restoration fighters and French Cameroun Forces reach apogee

The environment of uncertainty has made many denizens to be afraid of the unknown.

It is becoming a new normal that locals commence with their daily activities and are later forced to shut down as a result of hostilities between the warring parties.

This atmosphere of insecurity, some Bamenda residents say, has made the cost of living in the city to be very high and burdensome.

The ongoing war of independence started in 2016 and has dragged on till now because of president paul Biya’s unwillingness to sit on the negotiation table with Ambazonian leaders.

Instead, he has been seeking a military option which has now brought unending tension in Bamenda and elsewhere across Southern Cameroons.