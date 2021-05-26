Connect with us

News

Tension Mounts in Bamenda as Freedom Quest Crescendo
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Organize Last honor for Perished Soldiers

News

Caution In Kumba As Freedom Struggle Intensifies

News

Cameroun Colonial Thug Moja Moja Kills 2 Civilians, Prides Self For Siding With Colonial Regime

News

Intense Clashes Leave Two Colonial Soldiers Dead In Batibo

News

Shutdown Of Activities In Buea Amid Sporadic Gunshots

News

Tensed Atmosphere In Mautu Over French Cameroun's Killings

News

Heavy Gun Shuts in Buea Trigger Fear Among Locals

News

NZ Colonial Governor's Presence At 40th Anniversary Spurs Uproar in Kumbo

News

Ambazonians Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos

News

Tension Mounts in Bamenda as Freedom Quest Crescendo

Published

3 days ago

on

Ambazonia

Tension Mounts in Bamenda as Freedom Quest Crescendo

By Mbah Godlove

An atmosphere of uncertainty is looming in Bamenda as clashes pitting restoration fighters and French Cameroun Forces reach apogee

The environment of uncertainty has made many denizens to be afraid of the unknown.

It is becoming a new normal that locals commence with their daily activities and are later forced to shut down as a result of hostilities between the warring parties.

This atmosphere of insecurity, some Bamenda residents say, has made the cost of living in the city to be very high and burdensome.

The ongoing war of independence started in 2016 and has dragged on till now because of president paul Biya’s unwillingness to sit on the negotiation table with Ambazonian leaders.

Instead, he has been seeking a military option which has now brought unending tension in Bamenda and elsewhere across Southern Cameroons.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.