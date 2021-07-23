Connect with us

Breaking News

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings
Advertisement

Breaking News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Bali Attack Drop 4 Colonial Agents Dead

Breaking News News

Colonial Governor Lures Buea Population With Empty Special Status

Breaking News

The government in Abuja is building a legacy of kidnapping and rendition-Dr Cho Ayaba

Breaking News

Residence of Colonial DO Attacked: Three Dead

Breaking News

Ambazonia Liberation Leader Cho Ayaba Congratulates Field Marshall NO Pity, Implore Marine Forces To Respect Geneva Conventions

Breaking News

SCAAF Member Calls For Field Marshall Elevation After General No Pity Successes

Breaking News

Rev. Father Undergoes Torture As French Cameroun Stinks Catholic Church Again

Breaking News

Ambazonia Forces Record Massive Victory in Buea Combat

Breaking News

Victoria Bomb Explosion Instils Fear And Consternation

Breaking News

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings

Published

14 hours ago

on

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings.

By Mbah Godlove.

The population of Pinyin, a village in Mezam County, have been in consternation after French Cameroun soldiers invaded the area, killing two old women.

Sources say the colonial forces raided the village earlier this Friday July 23 to retaliate the defeat suffered on the battle ground from Ambazonia Forces recently. They accused the two women as mothers of Ambazonia Forces.

As they made their way around the locality, two old women were gunned down.

Popularly known as Mami Frida, this quiet-looking woman is one of the two who were murdered in Pinyin today by Cameroun Forces , according to multiple village sources.

According to local media reports, the colonial elements murdered the two innocent women on the basis that their children are Ambazonia Fighters. Apart from the killings, the forces of occupation looted property and razed several houses before leaving Pinyin.

Friday’s invasion has left locals in tears as they mourn the two mothers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.