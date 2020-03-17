Social Media Spars: Menace To Ambazonian Struggle

By Mbah Godlove

Settling of scores on social media has been an obstacle to Ambazonia’s independence quest, says a specialist. Since Biya declared war on Ambazonia nearly four years ago, frontline leaders have often attacked one another on social media.

A Facebook specialist told BaretaNews on the basis of anonymity in an exclusive interview Sunday, March 15 that settling disputes on Facebook is greatly jeopardizing the Southern Cameroon’s struggle for freedom. “Ambazonians disclose valuable information to the enemy ( French Cameroun) in the name of solving disputes,” he said.

“The Biya government intends uses such information to soil the image of Ambazonian activists,” he added. However, according to our specialist, social media could serve as a veritable tool in prosecuting the revolution to its logical end. “I dare to say that if properly and ethically used, social media can propel Ambazonia to independence in just a matter of weeks.”

Since 2016, the process of independence has been marred by hate, corruption, power-mongering, and disunity. It has turned out that the aforementioned vices are terribly destroying the path to achieving the independence of Ambazonia. It remains unclear why frontline leaders keep pouring insults at each other on social media, but a BaretaNews Facebook specialist has said the practice must stop if at all the leader’s hunger for independence.