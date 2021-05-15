Connect with us

News

Shutdown Of Activities In Buea Amid Sporadic Gunshots
Advertisement

News

Tensed Atmosphere In Mautu Over French Cameroun's Killings

News

Heavy Gun Shuts in Buea Trigger Fear Among Locals

News

NZ Colonial Governor's Presence At 40th Anniversary Spurs Uproar in Kumbo

News

Ambazonians Adopt New Security Measures as Colonial Terrorism Crescendos

News

Operation Rescue Civilians: Ambazonia Ndop Restoration Fighters Overpower Cameroun Colonial Forces

News

Fight Against COVID 19: Cases Surge in Kumba

News

Ambazonians War of Independence: Bafut Colonial Administrator, Soldiers Meet Doom

News

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

News

Cardinal Tumi Laid to Rest Amidst controversy

News

Shutdown Of Activities In Buea Amid Sporadic Gunshots

Published

1 day ago

on

Shutdown Of Activities In Buea Amid Sporadic Gunshots

By Mbah Godlove

Business premises in some strategic areas in Buea have been void of activities as Ambazonian Fighters went head-on with colonial forces.

Earlier this Saturday, May 15, Muea and Mile 17 witnessed a tense atmosphere as a result of horrifying gunshots that ensued for several hours.

Economic activities, according to sources, closed around midday as people took to their heels for safety.

The shootings were believed to be perpetuated by Ambazonian fighters in confrontations with French Cameroun’s forces.

It is yet to be determined what casualties were produced by Saturday’s sporadic gunshots, but locals admitted it was the most dreaded experience they have had for the past months.

Barely 48 hours ago, a similar situation left residents of Bwitingi in panic for several hours.

Many an Ambazonian believe that the current display of strength from the independence fighters is a signal that no colonial activity would be allowed across Southern Cameroons come May 20.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.