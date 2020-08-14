RSF Calls For Investigation Into Samuel Wazizi’s Death

By Mbah Godlove.

Renowned International Association of Journalists dubbed Reporters without Borders, known in its French acronym as (RSF) has entreated the UN to ensure that an investigation is launched to establish the circumstances which led to the death of Ambazonian Journalist, Samuel Wazizi.

According to a communique addressed to the UN on Tuesday, August 11, RSF intimated that it was necessary the UN mounted pressure on the Biya’s regime to open the investigation as earlier promised.

The Journalism association indicted the colonial regime of extrajudicial killing, torture, and violation of Wazizi’s freedom of opinion.

To RSF, the Biya regime has failed to carry out proper findings on the death of the Buea based CMTV Pidgen English broadcaster who died while in detention.

Arrested in Buea on August 2, 2019, for allegedly collaborating with Ambazonian fighters, Wazizi was tortured to death by the brutal colonial forces in Yaounde, capital of French Cameroun.

Reporters without Borders stressed in Tuesday’s release that Wazizi might not have died of sepsis as claimed by the regime of occupation, but of maltreatment while in incarceration.

The group has now urged the United Nations to ensure that justice prevails in the late Samuel Wazizi incident which is said to have been neglected by La Republic du Cameroun.