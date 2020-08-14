Connect with us

RSF Calls For Investigation Into Samuel Wazizi's Death
RSF Calls For Investigation Into Samuel Wazizi's Death

Published

1 hour ago

on

By Mbah Godlove.

Renowned International Association of Journalists dubbed Reporters without Borders, known in its French acronym as (RSF) has entreated the UN to ensure that an investigation is launched to establish the circumstances which led to the death of Ambazonian Journalist, Samuel Wazizi.

According to a communique addressed to the UN on Tuesday, August 11, RSF intimated that it was necessary the UN mounted pressure on the Biya’s regime to open the investigation as earlier promised.

The Journalism association indicted the colonial regime of extrajudicial killing, torture, and violation of Wazizi’s freedom of opinion.

To RSF, the Biya regime has failed to carry out proper findings on the death of the Buea based CMTV Pidgen English broadcaster who died while in detention.

Arrested in Buea on August 2, 2019, for allegedly collaborating with Ambazonian fighters, Wazizi was tortured to death by the brutal colonial forces in Yaounde, capital of French Cameroun.

Reporters without Borders stressed in Tuesday’s release that Wazizi might not have died of sepsis as claimed by the regime of occupation, but of maltreatment while in incarceration.

The group has now urged the United Nations to ensure that justice prevails in the late Samuel Wazizi incident which is said to have been neglected by La Republic du Cameroun.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Felix Bongjoh

    August 15, 2020 at 1:03 AM

    As in the case of the Ngarbuh cold-blood massacre strongly and shamelessly denied by the Camerounese government authorities at the highest level (including notably Atanga Nji, Rene Sadi and Owona Nguini) the murder of Mr. Samuel Wazizi occurred, while he was being illegally detained in prison by a criminal Camerounese government. We are not sure if a post-mortem examination was ever conducted to determine the cause and time of death of the late journalist. What we are sure about is that Mr. Wazizi’s death was only reported long after he had died. A proper investigation will reveal that the government concealed his death when he passed away.

    This is a case of a cover-up by the government of Cameroun as usual in the same manner as it vehemently denied involvement in the Ngarbuh massacre only to be proven otherwise by independent investigators. As time goes on, forensic evidence on the time and manner of Mr. Wazizi’s death will be challenging but not impossible to obtain, as we have seen in previous cases of the eaxact time and the suspected causes of a victim’s death.
    The incident is not an isolated one, but just the tip of the iceberg of a criminal tradition of concealing acts of torture by the Camerounese military. The Ambazonian authorities, on the other hand, have consistently instructed their freedom fighters on the ground to avoid all forms of extrajudicial killings or torture.

    Reply

