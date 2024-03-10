Connect with us

Questions Linger as Community Grapples with Power Vacuum Amidst Infighting
Questions Linger as Community Grapples with Power Vacuum Amidst Infighting

Published

4 days ago

on

Esu Village Remains Leaderless Two Years After Brutal Assassination of Fon Kum Achueo II

By Mbah Godlove.

As the small village of Esu marks the somber anniversary of the brutal murder of its paramount leader, Fon Kum Achueo II, the absence of a king continues to cast a shadow over the community. Two years have passed since the tragic events of March 9, 2022, when Fon Kum and his wife were ruthlessly assassinated by Fulani militia allegedly sponsored by the colonial regime, leaving behind a void that the village has yet to fill.

The shocking incident unfolded as the royal couple was returning home from the neighboring village of Weh, where they had attended the coronation ceremony of the Fon of Weh. Their car was ambushed along the way, and in a barbaric act of violence, Fon Kum and his first wife were mercilessly slaughtered in what has been described as a premeditated attack.

Despite the passage of time, the motives behind the assassination remain shrouded in mystery. However, a recent investigation by BN has shed light on alleged involvement by the colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of Menchum and certain Fulani businessmen, including one identified as Alagy Danpolo, who purportedly colluded with members of the royal family to orchestrate the killings.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the fondom of Esu finds itself in uncharted territory, grappling with the unprecedented challenge of selecting a new leader. However, internal strife and disputes over succession have hindered progress, exacerbating concerns within the community.

An insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed to BN that infighting among various factions has stalled efforts to fill the vacant position of Fon. The lack of consensus on who should ascend to the throne has further fueled apprehension and uncertainty among the villagers.

As Esu continues to mourn the loss of Fon Kum Achueo II and his wife, the absence of effective leadership underscores the fragile state of governance in the village. With tensions simmering and divisions persisting, the road to selecting a new leader remains fraught with challenges, leaving the community in a state of limbo as it grapples with the repercussions of this tragic chapter in its history.

