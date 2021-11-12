Connect with us

Breaking News

Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month
Advertisement

Breaking News

Fresh Protest Ensue In Buea After Brutal Colonial Killing

Breaking News

Breaking News: Buea Denizens React Bitterly After Colonial Gendarme Kills School Kid

Breaking News

French Cameroun's Killing Of PPC Ntoanfang Christian Spurs Outcry

Breaking News

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings

Breaking News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Bali Attack Drop 4 Colonial Agents Dead

Breaking News News

Colonial Governor Lures Buea Population With Empty Special Status

Breaking News

The government in Abuja is building a legacy of kidnapping and rendition-Dr Cho Ayaba

Breaking News

Residence of Colonial DO Attacked: Three Dead

Breaking News

Ambazonia Liberation Leader Cho Ayaba Congratulates Field Marshall NO Pity, Implore Marine Forces To Respect Geneva Conventions

Breaking News

Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month

Published

4 days ago

on

Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month

By Mbah Godlove

There has been widespread condemnation in Ambazonia and beyond after a police officer shot down a pupil on her way from school.

Targeting school kids and learning institutions has become a new normal for French Cameroun’s defense forces whose barbarism hardly goes unnoticed.

About 1:00 pm Friday, November 12, Tatow Brandy, a primary school pupil was shot dead by a colonial police officer.

The incident which occurred at New Road Junction, Nkwen-Bamenda, prompted civilians to parade in the city with the corpse of the seven-year-old.

Barely 48 hours after an Improvised explosive device was detonated in the University of Buea; injuring several students, the forces of occupation on Friday turned the wrath to Bamenda where the seven-year-old Brandy was brutally murdered.

The young Tartaw Brandy becomes the second kid whose life has been claimed by French Cameroun’s security forces in one month.

Today’s sad incident comes after a class one pupil was killed under similar circumstances in Buea.

Some Ambazonian activities have begun clamoring for schools to shut down indefinitely as La Republique du Cameroun’s forces now target school premises and learners.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.