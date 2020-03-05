NRC and IRC call for Respect of Human Rights in Ambazonia

NRC and IRC calls for Respect of Human Rights in Ambazonia
By Mbah Godlove.
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have called for the respect of Human and International Laws amidst the deteriorating war in Southern Cameroons.
Both bodies made the Clarion call March 4 following the worsening armed conflict which has been ongoing for over three years running.
Thursday’s remarks come on the heels of two massacres committed by forces loyal to the Biya regime which resulted in the death of over 40 Southern Cameroonians.
The killings which took place in Ngarbuh and Small Babanki respectively have been attracting much international condemnation from countries, inter-governmental organizations and most recently, the NRC and IRC.
The two organizations unequivocally entreated the warring parties to respect civilians amidst the deepening tension.
Since the crisis sparks off in late 2016, over 1 million people have been displaced internally and externally, over 15 thousand killed and hundreds of villages are razed.
Mbeuh
March 5, 2020 at 10:23 PM
“We call for respect of human rights ..”, “we are watching with concern”, “we are calling on both sides….” And Biya continue to kill our people. RUBBISH!! No one is advocating or applying sanctions to rein in the dictator of Etoudi .No one is citing the United Nations vote of 64 yea, 23 nay and 10 absentia for Southern Cameroons independence in April of 1961. Which leaves us with one choice, resists Biya’s onslaught and fight back until Buea, however long it takes.
Graffi Pikin
March 6, 2020 at 10:47 AM
HUMAN RIGHTS ?
CONSIDER THE HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES OF THE USA IN AFGHANISTAN AND NOW BEING CONSIDERED BY THE ICC FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.