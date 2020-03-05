NRC and IRC call for Respect of Human Rights in Ambazonia

NRC and IRC calls for Respect of Human Rights in Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have called for the respect of Human and International Laws amidst the deteriorating war in Southern Cameroons.

Both bodies made the Clarion call March 4 following the worsening armed conflict which has been ongoing for over three years running.

Thursday’s remarks come on the heels of two massacres committed by forces loyal to the Biya regime which resulted in the death of over 40 Southern Cameroonians.

The killings which took place in Ngarbuh and Small Babanki respectively have been attracting much international condemnation from countries, inter-governmental organizations and most recently, the NRC and IRC.

The two organizations unequivocally entreated the warring parties to respect civilians amidst the deepening tension.

Since the crisis sparks off in late 2016, over 1 million people have been displaced internally and externally, over 15 thousand killed and hundreds of villages are razed.