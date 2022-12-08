Connect with us

Moja Moja Could Soon Pay For Atrocities On Ambazonians
By Mbah Godlove

Plans are underway to investigate and punish Chief Ewume John aka Moja Moja of Bwasa village, Buea Local Government Area.

Moja Moja, a French Cameroun soldier is notorious for torturing Ambazonians Youth in Buea.

The last few months have seen him brutalise 11 men, while he arrested 7 other under unlawful circumstances.

Calls from human rights actors that the colonial government should investigate Moja Moja’s activities have not yielded fruit, but action is now tilted toward the United Nations Committee Against Torture.

The Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, a Buea-based rights organization, is among the institutions clamouring for the investigation and prosecution of Moja Moja for crimes against humanity.

The colonial soldier cum traditional ruler always has the culture of molesting Ambazonians by kicking and flogging them, after which he films and publishes.

