Mark Bareta Rubbishes Reconstruction As Empty Streets Welcome Paul Tasong In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian leader and famous activist, Mark Bareta says any attempt to rebuild the country in war period is a practically unrealistic mission.

The patriot made the pronouncement Wednesday, June 24, 2020, following a fruitless outing of the Paul Tasong-led colonial presidential plan for reconstruction commission in Bamenda.

Earlier on Monday this week, French Cameroun dispatched the said commission to Ambazonian’s Northern Zone despite the deteriorating Southern Cameroonian war of independence.

Some Ambazonians have expressed disdain over a statement from the commission’s head that rebuilding the war-ravaged territory is very possible even without peace.

One of those who reacted on the said remark is the CEO of BaretaNews, Mark Bareta. To him, the colonial regime is only playing over time because no meaningful development has ever taken place amidst war.

“Such a paradoxical decision to rebuild a territory under flying bullets is only typical of La Republique du Cameroun. Reconstruction to end all war will become a destruction to end all peace,” he emphatically opined.

The colonial delegation was received by empty streets in Bamenda as the population expressed disapproval of the colonial reconstruction process by observing a three-day long ghost town operation that began on Monday, June 21.

French Cameroun has completely ignored calls from the international community to announce a ceasefire for genuine and inclusive peace talks to be organized to solve the deadly war that is nearing its fourth year.