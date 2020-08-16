Mark Bareta Labels French Cameroun’s Visit To Nigeria As Sacrilege

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian independence crusader, Mark Bareta has described a recent move by French Cameroun to visit refugee camps in Nigeria as a sacrilege, stressing that it is a mere pretence to clean its bad reputation in the international scene.

Speaking from Brussels in a telephone interview August 15, the Ambazonian strategist unequivocally stated that the purported Bernard Okalia-led visit to Nigeria, prior to United Nations’ General Assembly, slated for September, is aimed at diverting international attention from atrocities of the colonial regime in the state yet to be endorsed by the organisation.

“Each time the UN General Assembly is at the corner, the barbaric regime plots a scheme to flee sanctions,” he revealed.

In 2019, La Republic du Cameroun organised a window-dressing dialogue prior to UN’s convention to make any possible discussion on Ambazonians plights oblivious.

About one year after the failed Biya dialogue, the occupational regime now sees a possible visit to refugee camps in Nigeria as yet another way to deviate the attention of statesmen from Ambazonia as the UN Assembly for 2020 fast draws near.

“French Cameroun’s actions are getting limited day-after-day. It is one of the stupidest acts to visit a people you [French Cameroun] forced out of their homes four years into a war,” the firebrand Bareta opined.

It is let to seen how the UN would react to the Ambazonia course as participants prepare for next month’s summit given the numerous atrocities committed in Southern Cameroons by colonial armed forces.