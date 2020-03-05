Kumbo Bishop Calls On International Community To Intervene In Ambazonia.

By Mbah Godlove.

The Bishop of Kumbo Diocese, His Lordship Gorge Nkwoh has entreated the International Community to seek a long lasting solution to the ongoing war in Southern Cameroons.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ngarbuh Massacre which resulted to the gruesome murder of over 25 Ambazonians Friday February 14, the Right Reverend Nkwoh castigated the French Cameroun Military for such unlawful killings.

The Kumbo chief Shepard was quick to declare a day of mourning in his diocese less than 48hours after the inhumane act.

Shocked at the colonial regime’s stance on the issue, Bishop Gorge Nkwoh said it was about time the international community came to the rescue of the suffering population of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.