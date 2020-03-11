BN Editorial

Kill Ambazonians as you want but the ideology lives on

By Mbah Godlove

It is very sad, yet laughable that the more French Cameroun kills Ambazonians, the more the latter develops interest in ultimate independence.

As a cine qua non to better pass across this message, BaretaNews wishes to underscore the fact that the Ambazonian War of Independence is what conflict experts have termed a Conflict of identity, diversity or ideology. In Conflicts of diversity, Resolution is usually put on the table as the lender of last resort. Resolution comes in when the warring parties remain in perpetual conflict with very little or no signs of managing or transforming their differences.

In conflicts of diversity, Resolution means separation.

Having violated International Law with impunity, having disregarded diplomatic techniques such as Negotiation, Good Will Offices and by extension Mediation, the Biya regime thinks that killing Ambazonians in their thousands would tilt the blanket to its favour. Far from reality, however, as more Ambazonians are gruesomely being massacred day after day, so too does the feeling of freedom grows even stronger. This is because the Ambazonian course is one of identity and ideology.

Now that La Republique du Cameroun is increasingly demonstrating bad faith towards a possible compromise, BaretaNews today, just like in 2016 when the deadly conflict escalated, says with undiluted confidence that Resolution is the only way out.