INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE ARMED CONFLICT IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS TO HOLD FROM OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 1, 2020

Conference to bring together all Southern Cameroonians, define the pathway forward and develop a detailed framework for robust post-conflict reconstruction

August 24, 2020-(London | Berlin | Washington D.C) – Originally planned for March 2020 the International Conference on the Armed Conflict in the Southern Cameroons was postponed indefinitely due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to announce that this conference will now take place from October 30 – November 1, 2020 and will be online only.

The last few months have seen, unfortunately, a severe escalation in the armed conflict in the Southern Cameroons. Gross human rights abuses are registered daily with women and children bearing the brunt of it. Despite a recent United Nations resolution for a global ceasefire, the conflict in the Southern Cameroons is rather escalating. There is currently a stalemate in the Swiss initiative and no credible pathway for a broad-based negotiation to resolve the conflict.

The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations has again undertaken consultations in view of identifying a pathway for durable negotiations. All Southern Cameroonians must come together to define a path to durable negotiations and an end to the armed conflict.

Given the urgency of the situation and after due consultations with various stakeholders, we have rescheduled the International Conference on the Armed Conflict in Southern Cameroons to October 30 to November 1, 2020. Due to travel restrictions this conference will be organized VIRTUALLY.

The 3-DAY Virtual Conference will bring together Southern Cameroonians from all walks of life: civil society leaders, all leaders of “restorationist” (separatist) groups, Southern Cameroons political leaders, activists, religious and traditional leaders, legislators, businessmen and businesswomen, youth leaders, academics, media personalities and members of the diaspora.

The theme of the conference is:

“Defining a Pathway for Our Future”

The Conference has two main objectives:

Engage all segments and professionals of Southern Cameroons origin to establish the majority view on a pathway to a permanent negotiated solution to the armed conflict, and

Develop a detailed framework for a robust post-conflict reconstruction.

The seven previously established Working Groups (WG) will guide deliberations throughout the conference. WGs are made up of technical experts, representatives from major stakeholder groups and interested Southern Cameroonians. The seven Working Groups are: (1) Mediation and Negotiations; (2) Healthcare and Humanitarian Relief; (3) Judiciary and Constitutional Affairs; (4) Peacebuilding and Public Security; (5) Economic Reconstruction; (6) Education and Vocational Empowerment; and (7) Governance.

The Coalition has put in place a credible authentication process to ensure the decisions and positions during this conference represent the views of Southern Cameroonian attendees. We strongly encourage Southern Cameroonians from all walks of life to become actively engaged. The stakes could not be higher. We need to do everything possible to bring a durable end to this escalating war.

Individuals can become involved by clicking the following links:

Register to attend conference

Submit A Written or Oral Statement

On Twitter using #SCIC2020DC

To allow for proper planning please register by September 30, 2020. For important conference timeline and information, please visit the website at: https://aic.coalitionfdn.org

Previous Conference Registration

The Coalition thanks all Southern Cameroonians who previously registered for the Conference. Registration fees will be returned in the next week. Kindly contact the Coalition for refunds.

About the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations

The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations (CDN) is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) with the specific goal of facilitating dialogue and negotiations towards ending the war in the Southern Cameroons. CDN is made of professionals from all works of life and over 20 partner organizations worldwide advocating for an end to the war. CDN members work with its partners to strengthen international involvement in resolving the conflict and building durable peace in the conflict affected territories.

Kindly send all inquiries to Rick Ferreira, Executive Director: Rick.Ferreira@coalitionfdn.org