Fresh Protest Ensue In Buea After Brutal Colonial Killing

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Buea has once again been taken to the street, following the shooting to death of a civilian in Buea by French Cameroun’s soldiers.

Earlier this Monday, November 15, colonial soldiers invaded Bonduma, a locality in Buea where they opened fire on a group of young men.

The incidence left at least 1 person dead and about 2 others severely injured, according to BarataNews sources.

The killing has prompted the population of Buea to take to the streets as they protest against colonial barbarism.

Monday’s shootings come barely 72 hours after a 7 year-older kid was gunned down in Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone.

The population of Buea is in tears as they were yet to forget about the killing of 4-year-old Enongene Carolaise on her way to school by a colonial gendarme officer last month.