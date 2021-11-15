Connect with us

Fresh Protest Ensue In Buea After Brutal Colonial Killing
Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month

Breaking News: Buea Denizens React Bitterly After Colonial Gendarme Kills School Kid

French Cameroun's Killing Of PPC Ntoanfang Christian Spurs Outcry

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Bali Attack Drop 4 Colonial Agents Dead

Colonial Governor Lures Buea Population With Empty Special Status

The government in Abuja is building a legacy of kidnapping and rendition-Dr Cho Ayaba

Residence of Colonial DO Attacked: Three Dead

Ambazonia Liberation Leader Cho Ayaba Congratulates Field Marshall NO Pity, Implore Marine Forces To Respect Geneva Conventions

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Buea has once again been taken to the street, following the shooting to death of a civilian in Buea by French Cameroun’s soldiers.

Earlier this Monday, November 15, colonial soldiers invaded Bonduma, a locality in Buea where they opened fire on a group of young men.

The incidence left at least 1 person dead and about 2 others severely injured, according to BarataNews sources.

The killing has prompted the population of Buea to take to the streets as they protest against colonial barbarism.

Monday’s shootings come barely 72 hours after a 7 year-older kid was gunned down in Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone.

The population of Buea is in tears as they were yet to forget about the killing of 4-year-old Enongene Carolaise on her way to school by a colonial gendarme officer last month.

