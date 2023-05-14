Connect with us

Published

1 week ago

on

Mbonge Attack

French Cameroun Records Heavy Casualties In Mbonge LGA Battle.

By Mbah Godlove.

Colonial regime forces have had a bad day in Mbonge Local Government Area following a fierce confrontation with Ambazonia fighters.

Located in Meme County, Mbonge has been a strategic area controlled by Ambazonian Forces for over five years now.

In a recent attack from the freedom fighters, dozens of colonial elements have had all to regret.

Sources say the regime soldiers came under fierce opposition from the freedom fighters, recording heavy losses.

We understand that while at least one of them died on the spot, several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

At least two guns were equally reportedly retrieved from the said operation, including bullets.

Freedom fighters in Mbonge are determined

To crush anyone who dares to prevent the struggle for independence.

