Connect with us

Politics

French Cameroun Global Stage Blunder: No Amount Of Regrets To Cover Truth
Advertisement

Politics

Ayaba Cho Replies Biya's Speech: He has been consistent: Empty Arrogance

Politics

Colonial Regime Barons In Panic After Washington Protest

Politics

US Indictment of US Citizens of the Former British Southern Cameroonian Origin: Deconstructing The Cameroon Government’s Misleading And Disinformation Campaign.

Politics

Ndu local between life and death in the hands of colonial soldiers for displaying affection for Chelsea Football Club

Politics

Outrage In Kumba Over Torture, Wanton Arrest

Politics

Ambazonia Forces Observe Independence Day in Fanfare

Politics

Ambazonia Liberation Leader Sisiku AyukTabe Sends Independence Message From Kondengui

Politics

Panick In the Presidency: Cameroun PM Dion Ngute Face With 100 Million Scandal

Politics

GEOSTRATEGIC EPIPHANY: Assessment of the risks associated with President Macron's potential support for the independence of Ambazonia

Politics

French Cameroun Global Stage Blunder: No Amount Of Regrets To Cover Truth

Published

2 weeks ago

on

French Cameroun Global Stage Blunder: No Amount Of Regrets To Cover Truth.

By Mbah Godlove

Although French Cameroun nationals continue to pure out frustration and regrets over the countries blunder in Washington DC recently, almost nothing can be done to wipe out the scares of the disgusting outing.

On Saturday December 17, A video tape of president Paul Biya, 89, surfaced on social media in which he appeared to have completely lost his memory.

In the video, he is heard asking his body guard what is on going despite being introduced to mount the stage at the recently concluded U.S Africa summit.

The video which is currently attracting much debate comes at a time when supporters of the ones strong man are claiming that he is still the one in control of the country.

Judging from the old man’s posture in the video, many French Camerounians have now be wandering who could really be at the helm of the state.

So too are Ambazonians across the board thinking that an external hand might have been responsible for the carnage in Ambazonia and not dictator Paul Biya.

The decision to or not to continue having such disgraceful moments how ever rest on the people of French Cameroun.

They could choose to kick him out or let him be an continue to disgrace them at the global stage as it was the case in the U.S.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.