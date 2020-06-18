For How Long French Cameroun Will Continue to Conceal the Death of Paul Biya?

By Mbah Godlove.

About three months after the death of 87year old Camerounian dictator Paul Biya, the country is said to have begun witnessing political crisis. The country’s secretary-general at the presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, on the one hand, and finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze on the other hand, are fighting on who to succeed the deceased president Paul Biya.

A source in the Biya regime hinted BN that Mr. Biya died earlier in March 2020 and that French Cameroun officials fear to reveal the truth so as to avoid a possible political turmoil.

“Mr. Biya is dead. He did not deliver any speech on 19th May. It was simply a digital manipulation in which a moving picture of him was used,” our source revealed.

The source added that the National Day celebration could not have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic only for schools to be reopened 11days later. To him, the regime which he is part of has completely collapsed because the truth can not be hidden for too long.

Recently, the US ambassador to Cameroon booked an audience with the supposed president Biya in power but the audience was rejected by surrogates of the regime.