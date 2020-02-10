Fighting in Southern Cameroons Disrupts French Cameroun Imposed Elections

Fighting between government troops and anglophone separatists in parts of southwest Cameroon Sunday disrupted voting in legislative and municipal elections, local officials and other sources said. The authorities issued no details on casualties.
Sunday’s clash was in Muyuka, a rebel stronghold in Northwest region, although fighting takes place almost daily in both English-speaking regions: Northwest and Southwest, which border Nigeria.
“There were exchanges of fire between separatists and soldiers,” said a witness contacted by telephone.” An election committee official who asked not to be named told AFP: “I called our superior in Muyuka and he said that there had been shooting early this morning, but that the situation was calm now and the electors were voting.” But an opposition candidate in the region, who also requested anonymity, said: “The secessionists and the soldiers clashed. There was no election.”
Speaking by phone, a senior member of a non-governmental organisation in the region said the shooting had started early in the morning and continued until at least 11:00 am.
Felix Bongjoh
February 10, 2020 at 11:08 PM
WHY THE ONGOING AMBAZONIAN WAR AND WHY AMBAZONIA’S INDEPENDENCE NOW.
AMBAZONIA (FORMER BRITISH SOUTHERN CAMEROON), THE ONLY UN TRUSTEESHIP TERRITORY INDEPENDENT SINCE OCTOBER 1, 1961, BUT NOT YET FREE FROM THE CHAINS OF COLONIALISM, is a unique country in West/Central Africa, to which French-backed La Republique Cameroun (LRC) ABUSIVELY AND UNFAIRLY lays claim. History tells us that La Republique du Cameroun itself obtained independence on January 1, 1960 without English-speaking West Cameroon, which gained independence on October 1, 1961. Two separate countries with two different colonial histories and socio-cultural backgrounds. On account of malicious manipulation, the British illegally handed over British Southern Cameroon to the head of government of French Cameroun, Ahmadou Ahidjo, instead of John Ngu Foncha, the head of the British West Cameroon. This move ignited and is the remote cause of what has become the Ambazonian war of independence today, Ambazonia having officially RE-DECLARED ITS INDEPENDENCE TO THE WORLD in November 2017 after President Paul Biya had declared a totally unjustified genocidal war against the Ambazonian people.
In view of its justified self-declared status of an independent country based on self-determination, an ongoing genocide against its people that persists till now and based on it stolen independence of October 1, 1961, Ambazonia has long requested the demilitarization of its territory by LRC to no avail. For that reason, Ambazonia has effectively boycotted municipal and legislative elections illegally carried out on Ambazonian territory by LRC, although LRC is expected to announce results it has concocted through routine fraud, manipulation and coercion.
In a small rural community in Belo (Boyo State) this morning, February 10, 2020, inhabitants demonstrated through the ballot box that Ambazonians are ready for independence today. Mr. Tibor Nagy and other diplomats involved should take note and understand that Ambazonia deserves INDEPENDENCE from the UN/Britain NOW. La Republique du Cameroun (LRC) has nothing to do with Ambazonian independence. Ambazonia is not a “secessionist” state, as LRC claims. It is a state of equal status as LRC. In fact, LRC is the secessionist state, as it unilaterally abandoned the “union” in 1984 by returning to the status quo of “Republique du Cameroun”, leaving Ambazonia no other option but to consider ultimately making a counter move. That timely, appropriate move has already cost Ambazonia tens of thousands of lives – to the extent that the Ambazonian population has made it clear to the world that its resolve to GAIN ITS INDEPENDENCE NOW CANNOT BE ALTERED BY ANYBODY. It is unfair and preposterous to compare independent Ambazonia to any other factions in the region for the reasons specified, including especially its independent status declared on October 1, 1961. Ambazonia is a post-independence state officially separated from another post-independence state, “La Republique du Cameroun”. The separation of the two countries perfectly makes sense because the “union” under which both existed was never ratified by any act of parliament or international agreement in the first place.
IN VIEW OF THE FOREGOING, THE UN AND THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY OF ACTORS, THROUGH THE NEGOTIATION TABLE, MUST DEMILITARIZE AMBAZONIA NOW AND LET AMBAZONIAN CITIZENS LIVE IN PEACE. THAT IS THE ONLY SOLUTION TO BRING ABOUT EVERLASTING PEACE IN AMBAZONIA AND LRC.