Fake Colonial Elections: Bamenda Population Weeps Over Military Excesses, Pledge Full Loyalty To Restoration Fighters

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone’s capital, Bamenda are yet to come to terms with recent atrocities perpetrated on them by the unruly soldiers of La Republique du Cameroun.

Like in Bali and Bangem, the brutal forces loyal to the Yaounde colonial administration targeted some areas in the city of Bamenda beginning last weekend, looting, torturing and arresting locals.

Against this backdrop, some Bamenda recidents have pledge to stand by the restoration fighters while announcing a total boycott of next month’s imposed alien municipal and legislative elections.

Speaking to BaretaNews on the basis of anonymity, a victim of last Sunday’s torture at Metah Quarter said he was beaten mercilessly, his wallet confiscated while he was bundle up with others, and thrown into the car of the French Cameroun occupational forces.

“I had a bitter experience; the summary of my story is that I’m going to join the Amba boys and fight back,” he revealed.

A mother whose two kids were killed in Bali simply called on all Ambazonians to join her damn the upcoming dubious colonial elections.

As Ambazonians and restoration fighters mobilize to obstruct the upcoming colonial elections, it is left to see what will unfold on the scene on Sunday February 09, 2020.