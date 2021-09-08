Dozens of Colonial Soldiers perish in Sob Confrontation

By Mbah Godlove

Several French Cameroun uniformed men have been crushed by Ambazonian fighters in sob, a locality in the northern zone.

During a Confrontation in the area Wednesday September 8, restoration fighters over powered the colonial elements a battle which has been qualified a blood bath.

During Wednesday’s fighting which was led by general viper and colonel crush dozens of French Cameroun soldiers were neutralized.

The Sob battle comes after the Bui worries had taken the commitment to give head times to any colonial soldier who set foot on sob.

Despite calling for a backup, the forces of occupation remained powerless before general viper and his troops.