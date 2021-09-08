Connect with us

News

Dozens of Colonial Soldiers perish in Sob Confrontation
Advertisement

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence Is Ripe For Mediation: Herman Cohen

News

French Cameroun Soldiers Gun Down Person With Disability In Bamenda

News

PCC Banned In Bali Till Moderator Reveals Culprits Of August 22 Casualties Or Resigns - Restoration Forces Warn

News

7 Colonial Soldiers Rape Lady in Bamenda

News

Oku Residents Stock Homes Hours To Another Monday Ghost Town

News

Rising COVID-19 Infection Cases In Bamenda: Cause For Concern

News

SCAAF REBUTTAL TO CAMEROUN: DEFENSE SPOKESMAN IS PRESENT DAY HITLER'S NAZI CHIEF GOEBBELS

News

After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive

News

FM No Pity Reinforces Ghost Town Operation In Elak-Oku

News

Dozens of Colonial Soldiers perish in Sob Confrontation

Published

4 days ago

on

Dozens of Colonial Soldiers perish in Sob Confrontation

By Mbah Godlove

Several French Cameroun uniformed men have been crushed by Ambazonian fighters in sob, a locality in the northern zone.

During a Confrontation in the area Wednesday September 8, restoration fighters over powered the colonial elements a battle which has been qualified a blood bath.

During Wednesday’s fighting which was led by general viper and colonel crush dozens of French Cameroun soldiers were neutralized.

The Sob battle comes after the Bui worries had taken the commitment to give head times to any colonial soldier who set foot on sob.

Despite calling for a backup, the forces of occupation remained powerless before general viper and his troops.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.