Covid-19 Spread: Ambazonians Face New Measures

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians in the country’s Southern Zone have begun adapting to new Measures put in place to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

On Monday April 6, the colonial Governor of the Southern zone during a media briefing in Buea, announced that the wearing of face masks in public places is now an obligation.

Bernard Okalia Bilai intimated that locals must now put on masks in Markets, Government offices and other public gatherings which he said would curb the pandemic.

Locals have complained the masks are expensive to afford. The virus is said to be fast spreading in neighboring French Cameroun with over 700 infected cases and 9 deaths.

Meantime, Buea has recorded a death case and Victoria an infected person.

The Northern Zone has not registered any case of the deadly virus which began in China four months ago.