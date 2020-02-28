Colonial Regime Accuses Ambazonia Fighters Of Financial Extortio

Colonial Regime Accuses Ambazonia Fighters Of Financial Extortion
By Mbah Godlove
French Cameroun’s Minister of the interior, Paul Atanga Nji has accused pro-independence fighters of extorting money from over 1000 people using mobile communication services.
Speaking recently in Yaounde, the Biya slave boy announced he had given 45 days for mobile communication companies to identify those he called unscrupulous individuals who have been illegally collecting money from citizens.
It remains unclear how Paul Atanga Nji got the statistics, but BaretaNews sources in Yaounde say the move is meant to divert national and international attention from the Ngarbuh incident which saw the killing of over 30 Ambazonian citizens by the unruly Biya soldiers.
In order to deviate attention on the regime and reduce pressure from the international community, the illiterate Interior Minister framed up the story to sabotage activities of pro-independence fighters.
Reacting to Mr. Atanga Nji’s statement, renowned Ambazonian activist and CEO of BaretaNews, Mark Bareta, said it was another moment of blunder from the French Cameroun colonial government.
Sunshine
February 29, 2020 at 2:43 AM
biya and asummu relentless in killing Southern Cameroonians! FOR WHAT???????
This passage refers to biya, atanga njip, saddi, asummu and isa churumba:
There is nothing reliable in what they say;
Their inward part is destruction itself.
Their throat is an open grave;
They flatter with their tongue.
Hold them guilty, O God;
By their own devices let them fall!
In the multitude of their transgressions thrust them out,
For they are rebellious against You.
Mukong
February 29, 2020 at 4:36 AM
For as long as I can remember, the forces of disorder and mayhem have been extorting monies from the Ambazonian people and nobody has ever said anything about their exploit. Yet this recalcitrant criminal who calls himself a minister wants to appease his master by fabricating stories as they usually do in LRC with the hope that they can deviate world attention from the criminal onslaught of their murderous thugs in Ngarbuh.