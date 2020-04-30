BaretaNews

News

Colonial Military Atrocities in Bafut: Locals in Anguish

Posted on

Colonial Military Atrocities in Bafut: Locals in Anguish

By Mbah Godlove.

Residents of Bafut LGA, Northern Zone have remained in pains as colonial military atrocities reach a crescendo.

Locals say life has become very difficult as they are compelled to stay indoors for their safety.

“We no longer go to the farm because of the military. Hunger will finish with us. The Biya government is evil,” a local said.

Businesses have remained grounded in Bafut and streets completely void of people since Sunday, April 27.

A source in Mambu told BN that over a thousand French Cameroon soldiers are currently in Bafut where inhabitants are at the mercy of their guns.

They are killing civilians, looting property, and razing homes.

For four days, inhabitants have been forced to abandon their activities and remain at home and others in bushes.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

POPULAR

To Top

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.