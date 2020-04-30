Colonial Military Atrocities in Bafut: Locals in Anguish

By Mbah Godlove.

Residents of Bafut LGA, Northern Zone have remained in pains as colonial military atrocities reach a crescendo.

Locals say life has become very difficult as they are compelled to stay indoors for their safety.

“We no longer go to the farm because of the military. Hunger will finish with us. The Biya government is evil,” a local said.

Businesses have remained grounded in Bafut and streets completely void of people since Sunday, April 27.

A source in Mambu told BN that over a thousand French Cameroon soldiers are currently in Bafut where inhabitants are at the mercy of their guns.

They are killing civilians, looting property, and razing homes.

For four days, inhabitants have been forced to abandon their activities and remain at home and others in bushes.