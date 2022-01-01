Colonial Governor Indicts International Humanitarian Organizations of Symbiotic relationship with Restoration Forces

By Mbah Godlove

The colonial Governor of the Southern Zone Bernard okalia bilai says international humanitarian organizations are collaborating with restoration fighters.

The colonial administrator revealed in a recent interview in Buea that, occupational forces uncovered a situation in which a renowned Ambazonian commander was being treated in a car belonging to an international Humanitarian Organization active on the ground.

Human Right activist on their part firmly believes that war victims including belligerence should be provided health care.

According to the governor, most International Humanitarian Organizations operating in the Southern and Northern zones are key allies of restoration forces which he qualified as “Terrorists”.

It however remains unclear if the administrator’s allegations are founded, but he said colonial soldiers have been deployed on the ground to put an end to such practices.