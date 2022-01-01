Connect with us

News

Colonial Governor Indicts International Humanitarian Organizations of Symbiotic relationship with Restoration Forces
Advertisement

News

Ambazonians Observe Christmas Amidst Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

News

Mark Bareta Embraces Unity Among Leaders As Panacea For Victory In 2022

News

Colonial Military Atrocity Uncovered: Four Corpses Of Ambazonians Discovered Weeks After Killing

News

Family Griefs Inconsolably After Colonial Military Tortures Father To Death

News

Colonial Disbanded AFCON: Buea Business Operators Pay Price For Dishonoring Curfew

News

French Cameroun's Declaration Of War On Ambazonian University Dons Spurs Uproar

News

Mark Bareta Calls For Vigilance As Ambazonian Youth Observe Festive Season

News

Ambazonia Forces Renew Determination To Obstruct Colonial AFCON in Ambazonia

News

Mancho Bibixy Calls For Solidarity With Mbengwi Road Colonial Fire Victims

News

Colonial Governor Indicts International Humanitarian Organizations of Symbiotic relationship with Restoration Forces

Published

6 days ago

on

Colonial Governor Indicts International Humanitarian Organizations of Symbiotic relationship with Restoration Forces

By Mbah Godlove

The colonial Governor of the Southern Zone Bernard okalia bilai says international humanitarian organizations are collaborating with restoration fighters.

The colonial administrator revealed in a recent interview in Buea that, occupational forces uncovered a situation in which a renowned Ambazonian commander was being treated in a car belonging to an international Humanitarian Organization active on the ground.

Human Right activist on their part firmly believes that war victims including belligerence should be provided health care.

According to the governor, most International Humanitarian Organizations operating in the Southern and Northern zones are key allies of restoration forces which he qualified as “Terrorists”.

It however remains unclear if the administrator’s allegations are founded, but he said colonial soldiers have been deployed on the ground to put an end to such practices.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.