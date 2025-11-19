Cameroon Opposition Claims Boost as Former Student Leader Urges Donald Trump to Back Election Audit

By Mbah Godlove, BaretaNews – Special Report

A prominent Cameroonian human rights advocate has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene diplomatically in Cameroon’s deepening political crisis, following a fiercely disputed presidential election and a surge in government repression.

In an open letter addressed to Mr. Trump, Dr. Marcelius Atanga, former President of the University of Buea Students’ Union (UBSU), urged international pressure to ensure electoral transparency and accountability after the October 12, 2025 vote, which opposition groups say was marred by widespread fraud.

Independent Observers Report Opposition Victory

According to Dr. Atanga, the Catholic Church, long considered one of Cameroon’s most credible civil society institutions, conducted a parallel vote tabulation showing opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary winning 62.22% of the vote. Incumbent President Paul Biya was reported to have received 26.70%.

However, the state-run electoral commission ELECAM announced a starkly different result, declaring Mr. Biya the winner with 53.66%—a discrepancy that has fuelled public outrage and raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Several civil society organisations are said to have corroborated the Church’s findings.

Protests Met with Force

The announcement triggered widespread demonstrations in major cities, many of which were reportedly peaceful. But human rights organisations say the government responded with force, resulting in:

At least 30 civilian deaths , though the government confirmed 16

More than 800 arrests , including journalists and activists

Temporary internet shutdowns nationwide

Security forces deployed in densely populated areas

These developments, Dr. Atanga warns, have created “a climate of fear and uncertainty” in a country already grappling with the long-running conflict in its Anglophone regions.

Concerns Over Political Succession

The letter also highlights growing unease over the concentration of power within Cameroon’s ruling elite. Dr. Atanga points to the rising influence of Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General at the Presidency, whose authority critics say exceeds constitutional limits.

He also notes concerns about the possible political grooming of Frank Biya, the president’s son, prompting fears of a dynastic succession.

“These developments,” Dr. Atanga writes, “have deepened frustration and reinforced the perception that the country is being steered by a small, unelected circle.”

Anglophone Crisis Remains Unresolved

Alongside electoral tensions, Cameroon continues to face one of Africa’s most severe humanitarian crises. The conflict in the Anglophone regions, known internationally as the Ambazonian crisis, has claimed more than 10,000 civilian lives and displaced over 2 million people since 2016.

Access to education and basic services remains severely disrupted, with several communities inaccessible due to ongoing clashes between government forces and armed separatists.

Dr. Atanga argues that resolving the crisis requires renewed international engagement, including pressure for dialogue and accountability.

A Direct Appeal to the Former U.S. President

In the letter, Dr. Atanga appeals to Donald Trump’s self-stated commitment to national sovereignty, electoral integrity and strong governance.

He calls on him to:

Support an independent audit of the 2025 election

Urge accountability for alleged fraud and human rights violations

Push for investigations into civilian casualties

Avoid recognising any administration whose legitimacy is in doubt

Back renewed mediation efforts to end the Anglophone conflict

He stresses that the appeal is “not rooted in ideology” but in a commitment to “justice, fairness and human dignity.”

Growing International Attention

Cameroon’s political crisis has drawn increasing international concern in recent months, with advocacy groups warning of rising instability in Central Africa.

It remains unclear whether Mr. Trump—now a private citizen with significant global influence—will respond to the appeal. The U.S. State Department has not commented on the letter.

For many Cameroonians, however, Dr. Atanga’s intervention reflects mounting frustration with a political system they believe no longer represents them.

As the crisis unfolds, the international community will be watching closely to see whether external pressure can help ease tensions and set the country on a more democratic path.