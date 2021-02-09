Buea Fire Incident Kills Two

By Mbah Godlove

Grief and consternation still loom among denizens of Check Point, a neighborhood in Buea, after two people perished in a fire incident.

An 89-year-old mother whose only name we got as Mama Ebot, and her grandson, Macxy, seven, were quickly killed by the flame even before neighbors could arrive at the scene.

According to local media reports, the said residence, constructed with wood, was engulfed around 2:00 am on, Monday, February 8, 2021.

The locality, however, was so noisy that before neighbors could notice the inferno, the damage had been caused.

“The noise from bars around prevented us from getting the sound of the incident. We realized late when the flames had already engulfed the building,” a witness said.

It is worth meaning that the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established