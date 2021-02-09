Connect with us

News

Buea Fire Incident Kills Two
Advertisement

News

Ambazonia's Plights To Be Debated In Oxford University of Law Conference

News

Colonial Military Storm Nkum LGA: Kill Three

News

Ex Restoration Fighters Sting French Cameroun

News

Colonial Curfew Grounds Business Activities In Buea

News

Victoria Fire Incidence Spurs Uproar

News

Journalists Poise To Frustrate Southern Zone's Colonial Regional Council

News

French Cameroun's Military Atrocity In Mutengene: Dozens Arrested

News

Buea Gun Exchanges: One Dead Several Injured

News

Buea Locals Panic Over Severe Gunshots

News

Buea Fire Incident Kills Two

Published

5 days ago

on

Buea Fire Incident Kills Two

By Mbah Godlove

Grief and consternation still loom among denizens of Check Point, a neighborhood in Buea, after two people perished in a fire incident.

An 89-year-old mother whose only name we got as Mama Ebot, and her grandson, Macxy, seven, were quickly killed by the flame even before neighbors could arrive at the scene.

According to local media reports, the said residence, constructed with wood, was engulfed around 2:00 am on, Monday, February 8, 2021.

The locality, however, was so noisy that before neighbors could notice the inferno, the damage had been caused.

“The noise from bars around prevented us from getting the sound of the incident. We realized late when the flames had already engulfed the building,” a witness said.

It is worth meaning that the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.