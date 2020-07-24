Connect with us

Politics

Buea Colonial Council Officials Poised To Erase All Traces of late Ekema Patrick
Advertisement

Politics

The War is Territorial, not Political-Wirba Joseph Mbiydzenyuy

Politics

Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor Writes: Says Sisiku Engages With Consultation Talks Which Are Normal, Even Mandela Did, Corrects Chris Anu Lies, Calls For Unity In Purpose

Politics

About Achieving Ambazonia independence: "The Meeting"

Politics

We Reject Any Unilateral Call For Ceasefire, We Will Only Embrace A UN Negotiated Ceasefire That Meets Our Objectives- Liberation Leader, Cho Ayaba On Sunday Briefings

Politics

Reconstruction or Not, Resistance Until Independence: Ambazonia Vice President Yerima

Politics

Killing of 20-Year-old Student Sparks Controversy In UB

Politics

French Cameroun's Political Turmoil, Victory For Ambazonian Course?

Politics

Words and Letters Must Be Translated To Guns And Bullets-Dr. Ayaba Cho

Politics

ONE OF THE GREATEST AMONGST THEM: HE LIVED FOR SOUTHERN CAMEROONS

Politics

Buea Colonial Council Officials Poised To Erase All Traces of late Ekema Patrick

Published

17 hours ago

on

Buea Colonial Council Officials Poised To Erase All Traces of late Ekema Patrick

By MBAH GODLOVE.

French Cameroun Mayor of Buea Council, David Namange, and his team have begone taking stringent measures to wipe off all traces left by deceased Colonial Mayor, Ekema Patrick Esunge.

During a council session on Tuesday, July 21, the process started with the changing of the name of Buea from the city of excellent as baptized by Ekema Patrick and his cabal back to the town of legendary Hospitality as it was called before the days of the late colonial agents. Some Buea Denizons have described the move as a good one stressing that Ekema Patrick was not a leader who left any legacy that could be upheld

They said a man who bought certificates from the University of Buea could not have named Buea as a place of excellence given that he was a disgrace to the academy.

“He named a town as a city of excellence because of his stupidity”, a man said.

Many locals have expressed the need to deconstruct all that’s left is of the late Intellectual nonentity and build a new foundation for Southern Cameroons.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.