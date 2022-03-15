Brutally Murdered Esu Queen To Begin Final Journey

By Mbah Godlove

The first wife of the Fon of Esu a village in Fungong Local Government Area, Menchum County who was brutally murdered alongside his husband is set for burial.

Sources say the queen will be buried Thursday, March 17 at Utoh, a locality hosting the Esu Fon’s Palace.

Madam Duh Bibiana and her husband, King Kum Achou II were brutally killed by armed Fulani men, on March 09 on their way from crowning the new fon of Weh, a neighboring village to Esu.

The exact reason for the killing of the traditional leader and his wife remains unknown, but villagers have indicated the Mbororo community in Esu of siding with a renowned businessman, Baba Danpullo.

BaretaNews understands that the late Fon was not on good terms with Baba Danpullo as the latter is notorious for using colonial gendarmes to seize lands of local inhabitants for their cattle to feed on.