Connect with us

Politics

Brutally Murdered Esu Queen To Begin Final Journey
Advertisement

Politics

Ambazonians Call For The Dismantling Of Matazim Colonial Control Post

Politics

AFCON 2021: Victoria Buea Population Boycott Group F Matches

Politics

Ambazonians Decry Excessive Colonial Looting in Bamenda

Politics

Bali Nyonga Colonial Raid Leaves Denizens In Anguish And Frustration

Politics

I'm Ready To Fight For The Liberation Of Ambazonia For The Next 25 years - FM No Pity

Politics

Dreaded Ambazonian Commander Undergoing Treatment After Fierce Battle

Politics

Independence Day In Ambazonia: Determination, Endurance promised

Politics

Moment Of Reckoning In French Cameroun As October 1 Draws Near

Politics

Another Bad Day For Soldiers As Dozens Perish in kumbo

Politics

Brutally Murdered Esu Queen To Begin Final Journey

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Brutally Murdered Esu Queen To Begin Final Journey

By Mbah Godlove

The first wife of the Fon of Esu a village in Fungong Local Government Area, Menchum County who was brutally murdered alongside his husband is set for burial.

Sources say the queen will be buried Thursday, March 17 at Utoh, a locality hosting the Esu Fon’s Palace.

Madam Duh Bibiana and her husband, King Kum Achou II were brutally killed by armed Fulani men, on March 09 on their way from crowning the new fon of Weh, a neighboring village to Esu.

The exact reason for the killing of the traditional leader and his wife remains unknown, but villagers have indicated the Mbororo community in Esu of siding with a renowned businessman, Baba Danpullo.

BaretaNews understands that the late Fon was not on good terms with Baba Danpullo as the latter is notorious for using colonial gendarmes to seize lands of local inhabitants for their cattle to feed on.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.