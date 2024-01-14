Connect with us

Bamunka Urgently Advised to Stay Home Amidst Safety Concerns Triggered by Colonial Mayor's Actions
Published

2 days ago

on

Bamunka Urgently Advised to Stay Home Amidst Safety Concerns Triggered by Colonial Mayor’s Actions

By Mbah Godlove

An urgent call for a lockdown in Bamunka, a village in Ndop, has been issued by the communication department of restoration forces in Ngokeitunja county. The alert comes in response to alarming actions taken by the colonial Mayor of the area, prompting concerns for the safety of the local population.

According to an audio tape circulating on social media, Major General Only Bro’s spokesperson conveyed that the colonial Mayor has jeopardized the lives of Bamunka residents by ordering business operators to defy Monday ghost towns and open their establishments, subject to severe sanctions for non-compliance.

In response to the Mayor’s directives, the spokesperson for Major General Only Bro declared an immediate shutdown of all activities until the Mayor’s decision is reversed. He justified this move by explaining that the colonial soldiers intend to target and harm those who operate on Mondays, falsely labeling them as collaborators with freedom fighters.

In a televised audio message addressed to the population of Bamunka, the spokesperson announced the closure of schools and markets, urging business owners and transporters to stay home until further notice. The restoration forces emphasized the seriousness of the situation, warning that anyone who violates this call and is caught in the crossfire would be solely responsible for their fate.

This lockdown decision is set to take effect on Friday, January 12, 2024. The urgency of the situation underscores the need for the local population to prioritize their safety amidst escalating tensions, raising concerns about the impact of the Mayor’s actions on the stability of the community.

