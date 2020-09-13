Connect with us

Bamenda Bikers Nurse Aggression Over Colonial Security Mechanism
Buea Taxi Drivers Express Disdain Over Harassment From Colonial administration

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Colonial Regime Shoots Itself in The Leg

Outrage In Bamenda Over Declaration Of Technical State Of Emergency

Gunshots Re-enforce Ghost Town In Buea

Mark Bareta Lampoons French Cameroun's Window-dressing National Dialogue Follow up

Consortium Joins AGovC, Declares Operation No motorbikes, No Cars, Until The Situation Is Redressed

Maiming, Torture, Arbitrary Arrests Erupt In Bamenda As Colonial Forces Go Haywire

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

French Cameroun Bows To International Shame Over Military Atrocities In Northern Region

Published

7 hours ago

on

Bamenda Bikers Nurse Aggression Over Colonial Security Mechanism

By Mbah Godlove.

For nearly a week running, bike riders in Bamenda have continued to multiply anger over a recent French Cameroun decision banning bikes in the city.

An order signed seven days back by Bamenda’s colonial urban mayor restricted bikers from plying major streets.

Some bikers have expressed contempt over the said decision which allows them to work only in the peripheries of the Northern Zone’s Capital.

Some leaders of bikers’ union in Bamenda have promised hell days for the occupational regime owing to what they called enslavement.

It is worth mentioning that over 20, 000 commercial bike riders in the crisis hit Northern Zone Capital of Ambazonia have been unable to fend for their families as a result of the colonial restriction.

It is against this backdrop that thousands of bikers are mobilising to actively fight in the decolonisation process of Ambazonia.

A biker recently told BN that regime forces have begun seizing bikes that are even being used in the outskirts of the city.

