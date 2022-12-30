Connect with us

Bamenda 2 Colonial mayor Labels Freedom Fighters As Terrorist At Crucial Stage Of Revolution
News

Bamenda 2 Colonial mayor Labels Freedom Fighters As Terrorist At Crucial Stage Of Revolution

Published

2 weeks ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Bamenda 2 Colonial mayor Labels Freedom Fighters As Terrorist At Crucial Stage Of Revolution

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian freedom fighters have been burning in anger after the colonial Mayor of Bamenda 2 Local Government Area, Peter Chenwi Brandished them a terrorist during a recent media outing.

The controversial French Cameroun hand clapper made the statement in Bamenda while address the media after a session to adopt the budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Peter Chenwi in a statement that may jeopardize his stay in Bamenda said ” we look forward to rebuild schools and other infrastructure destroyed by terrorist as part of our 2023 plan”.

At the time when right advocate are calling for a negotiated settlement as a means to end blood shed in Ambazonia, some top commander didn’t receive the hard words from the colonial administrator with delightfulness.

“Peter Chenwi must pay for using such bad language on a people fighting a genuine course ” a Mankon based commander told BaretaNews.

For now, the morale of freedom fighters in Mezam county just like else where across Ambazonia remains high as the quest to liberate home land crescendos.

