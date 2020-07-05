Connect with us

Opinions

Ayah Paul Castigates Ambazonian Diasporan Activitists
Advertisement

Opinions

Why I Gave My Full Unconditional Blessings To President Sisiku Pre Talks

Opinions

Former UB Student Leader Pays Tribute To Ambazonia Patriach, Pa Mola Litumbe

Opinions

Justice Ayah Paul Responds To UK Minister For Africa, James Duddrige

Opinions

Ambazonia Must Be Watchful Of Speed Breaks, It is the Trojan Horse Of The West-Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas

Opinions

Prof Anyangwe Slams IG For Derailng Ambazonians' Vision

Opinions

Saturday Reflection: Internal Agents Within The Revolution?

Opinions

The Ambazonia Solution: Bridging Group ONE, Group Two And The Independents- A Mark Bareta Weekend Thoughts

Opinions

Social Media Spars: Menace To Ambazonian Struggle

Opinions

Cameroun-Ambazonia War: An unraveling catastrophe

Opinions

Ayah Paul Castigates Ambazonian Diasporan Activitists

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ayah Goes Ballistic, Dish Off Political Correctness

Ayah Paul Castigates Ambazonian Diasporan Activitists

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Southern Cameroonian legal personality, Ayah Paul Abine has condemned Ambazonian Diasporan activists for ‘lording’ over their fellow countrymen.

In a message published on his official Facebook page on July 4, the erstwhile judge entreated activists to refrain from posing as masters on their fellow compatriots back home.

“It is important for the foreign legions to understand that the people of Southern Cameroons have not given them any mandate just as they have not given any mandate to anyone on the territory. It seems safe, then, to hold that neither component should seek to lord it over the other,” he warned.

The seasoned politician regretted the fact that Ambazonians in homeland bear the brunt of the the ongoing hostilities brought by the independence struggle, while the foreign ‘legions’ dictate from save havens abroad.

“It cannot be otherwise even today as those persons on the territory have lost their lives and livelihood even as those abroad are enjoying their lives to the fullest in foreign sanctuaries,” the legal mind intimate.

The 70 year-old Ayah Paul Abine insinuated that the focus of the moment should have been on the thousands of refugees in Nigeria, as well as those languishing in neighbouring French Cameroun cities and detention centres, rather than fighting over leadership positions.

He frowned at some Amazonian leaders whom he indicted of disrupting the 2019 proposed Swiss dialogue due to their egocentric motives.

Since the outbreak of the Ambazonian war of independence in 2016, Southern Cameroonians in homeland have received all sorts of precarious war atrocities ranging from the loss of their homes, villages and lives.

Ambazonians abroad have as well lost some valuables. It is on this note that Ayah Paul calls for a common interest of both; those in the diaspora and those in fatherland to patriotically unite so as to find a lasting solution to their problems.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.