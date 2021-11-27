Connect with us

Politics

Ambazonians Decry Excessive Colonial Looting in Bamenda
Advertisement

Politics

Bali Nyonga Colonial Raid Leaves Denizens In Anguish And Frustration

Politics

I'm Ready To Fight For The Liberation Of Ambazonia For The Next 25 years - FM No Pity

Politics

Dreaded Ambazonian Commander Undergoing Treatment After Fierce Battle

Politics

Independence Day In Ambazonia: Determination, Endurance promised

Politics

Moment Of Reckoning In French Cameroun As October 1 Draws Near

Politics

Another Bad Day For Soldiers As Dozens Perish in kumbo

Politics

Buea Tenants To Stage Protest Against High Rents

Politics

Bali Colonial Church Raid : Did PCC moderator jump or pushed?

Politics

THE MODERATOR OF THE PCC SHOULD RESIGN IN SHAME-ATANGA BELMONDO, EMERITUS SCAAF SCRIBE

Politics

Ambazonians Decry Excessive Colonial Looting in Bamenda

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Ambazonians Decry Excessive Colonial Looting in Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonians in Mbengwi road a neighborhood in Bamenda have expressed disdain over the Looting of their shops by French Cameroun soldiers.

Earlier this Saturday, November 27, colonial soldiers stormed the area where they began shooting in the air to instill fear in the population.

Confused at the persistent gunshots, locals started fleeing to seek refuge.

It is worth mentioning that, in the process of seeking protection, several denizens Left their shops open.

At this point, the colonial soldiers began looting money and other valuable items from the stores whose owners were struggling to escape the gunshots.

A source revealed to BarataNews that, the colonial elements packed their vehicles and went Looting from one shop to other.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.