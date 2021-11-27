Ambazonians Decry Excessive Colonial Looting in Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonians in Mbengwi road a neighborhood in Bamenda have expressed disdain over the Looting of their shops by French Cameroun soldiers.

Earlier this Saturday, November 27, colonial soldiers stormed the area where they began shooting in the air to instill fear in the population.

Confused at the persistent gunshots, locals started fleeing to seek refuge.

It is worth mentioning that, in the process of seeking protection, several denizens Left their shops open.

At this point, the colonial soldiers began looting money and other valuable items from the stores whose owners were struggling to escape the gunshots.

A source revealed to BarataNews that, the colonial elements packed their vehicles and went Looting from one shop to other.