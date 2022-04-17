Connect with us

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: IDP buries Baby Alive
Advertisement

News

Kumbo Population Attend Chrism Mass In Grieve, Pray For Unity Amongst Ambazonia Fighters

News

Donga Mantung: Cameroun Military In Collaboration With Fulani Herdsmen Burn Woman Alive, Raze Houses

News

Esu Population Poised To Avenge Murder of Fon Kum

News

Fear And Panic In Muea As Colonial Soldiers Crack Down On Civilian Population

News

Buea Youth Decry Colonial gendarmes Extortion as War Of Independence Persist

News

Wanton Extrajudicial Killings In Bui As Colonial Soldiers Go On Rampage

News

Ekondo-Titi Attack: Ayaba Cho Claims Responsibility

News

High Level Of hypocrisy As French Cameroun Calls On On Russia And Ukraine To Dialogue Over Deepening Crisis

News

Colonial Soldiers Police Ambazonia Teachers For Decrying Poor Working Conditions

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: IDP buries Baby Alive

Published

14 hours ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Ambazonian War Of Independence: IDP buries Baby Alive

By Mbah Godlove

An internally displaced woman has buried her own newborn baby alive much to the disappointment of her husband and relatives.

The incident occurred in Bangantè, a town in French Cameroun’s West region, closer to Bamenda, the capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

The said lady’s husband, suddenly realizes that the stomach of his heavily pregnant wife had reduced drastically.

He inquired from his wife to know where the baby was that her stomach had grown smaller.

The lady however will not respond until neighbors were alerted of the situation.

It was at this point that the woman under pressure revealed that she had buried the baby alive out of shame, that she had another baby in hand who was slightly over 1-year-old and so could not keep a newly born.

Disappointed at the ladies action, the population exhumed the baby 24 hours after internment.

TWIF NEWS, an online news organ reported that the baby who was exhumed alive recently in Bangantè and is doing well in hospital.

The mother of the baby is internally displaced from the northern zone owing to the ongoing Ambazonian war of Independence.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.