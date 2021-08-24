After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian fighters in Ntumbaw, Donga Mantung country have inflicted pain on a contingent of soldiers belonging to La Republic du Cameroun.

During an aggressive ambush orchestrated by Ambazonia Forces recently, arms and guns were confiscated from the enemies.

In the course of the attack, most of the colonial soldiers received life treating injuries, BN has learned.

The move from the Ambazonian fighters in Donga Mantung comes weeks after they took to social media, decrying what they qualified as abandonment from diasporans.

In an emotional videotape, the boys started their willingness to push out colonial forces from Donga Mantung but stressed that the task could not be accomplished should they continue to fight with their bare hands.

It is not clear if supplies had been sent to the boys or they are still toiling on theirs.