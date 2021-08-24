Connect with us

News

After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive
Advertisement

News

FM No Pity Reinforces Ghost Town Operation In Elak-Oku

News

French Cameroun's Murder of UBa Student Sparks Uproar

News

Muea Confrontation Leaves Denizens In Tears

News

Ambazonians Decry French Cameroun's Neglect Of Sparks On High Tension Cables Along Bamenda-Mbengwi Highway

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bamenda Poist To Rescue Population From Thieves, Criminals

News

French Cameroun Rubbishes Human Rights Watch's Report On Ambazonia

News

FM NO PITY Issues 48-hour ultimatum over Abduction of His Family Members

News

Anger, Frustration In Bali Over Colonial Ban On Motorbike Circulation

News

Rising Tension Among Colonial Military Leaders Over Failure of Operation Keep Bamenda Clean

News

After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive

Published

7 hours ago

on

Interim Government of Buea

After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian fighters in Ntumbaw, Donga Mantung country have inflicted pain on a contingent of soldiers belonging to La Republic du Cameroun.

During an aggressive ambush orchestrated by Ambazonia Forces recently, arms and guns were confiscated from the enemies.

In the course of the attack, most of the colonial soldiers received life treating injuries, BN has learned.

The move from the Ambazonian fighters in Donga Mantung comes weeks after they took to social media, decrying what they qualified as abandonment from diasporans.

In an emotional videotape, the boys started their willingness to push out colonial forces from Donga Mantung but stressed that the task could not be accomplished should they continue to fight with their bare hands.

It is not clear if supplies had been sent to the boys or they are still toiling on theirs.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.