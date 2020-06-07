News
ADF Intercepted Momo SDO Convoy, Arrests Wife, Children And Officers-Dr Ayaba Cho
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AMBAZONIA GOVERNING COUNCIL
Dear Ambazonians
There has been a widely circulated news article on a supposed United Nations State of Cameroun. I want all Ambazonians to ignore this political fantasy of Professor Chia’s imagination. This propaganda and distraction has been in place for the past 20 years with frivolous claims of UN presence in Ambazonia and UN ID cards being issued etc. In 2004 while in the territory for a mission, l received a briefing from Professor Chia and late Dr Yongbang at the Commercial Avenue office of late Albert Mukong. After the briefing we adviced Professor Martin Chia to abandon this distraction and fantasy that has the potential of infuriating an already jittery Nigeria. We must remained focused on the defence of our independence restored and ignore every distraction injected to distract, confuse and derail our focus.
On another note, yesterday 6/6/2020, our forces captured the wife and children of the SDO of Momo and a police officer who acted as their aid. The family was released but not the officer. We send a strong warning to all colonial operatives who use their civilian families as a conduit and intelligence source. Our forces are active in surgical search and destroy missions targeting all those who aid and abet the crimes of colonisation and genocide in Ambazonia.
My fellow people
Remain confident. Our forces have regained the initiative and are on the offensive. Cameroun is bankrupt and will be punished through targeted operations meant at undermining-political legitimacy, increasing the cost of occupation through economic sabotage and making Ambazonia ungovernable for the occupier. The months ahead may be very difficult but we must persevere and sacrifice in the same way others have to ensure Freedom for all
God bless our homeland
Dr Cho Ayaba
Felix Bongjoh
June 7, 2020 at 3:47 PM
Anybody bribed by La Republique du Cameroun (LRC) to improvise the concept of a United States of Cameroon (USC) knows he has the uphill task of concretizing a CHIMERICAL IDEA BASED ON NOTHING. This is because Cameroo(un)n as a country is supposed to operate on the basis of a two-state federation comprising: (i) East Cameroun or French Cameroun independent since January, 1, 1960 as “La Republique du Cameroun” and (ii) British Southern Cameroons independent since October 1, 1961 as West Cameroon. The chimerical idea of a United States of Cameroo(ou)n (USC) is therefore based on Mr. Ahmadou Ahidjo’s fraud and manipulation taken over by Mr. Paul Biya, who in turn unilaterally carved out ten states and abolished the concept of a union between two states equal in status. Legitimately and legally, British Southern Cameroon (Ambazonia) cannot be considered part of the ten-state entity suggested by Professor Chia, who chooses to defy the basic tenets of history and the deep cultural foundations of British Southern Cameroons.
In addition, legitimate and well-documented grievances of the total marginalization by LRC, Biya’s unilateral abolition of the “union” in 1984 have given rise among Southern Cameroonians to the realization that LRC has tactfully annexed and subjugated the people of British Southern Cameroons. This state of affairs runs contrary to the spirit of the UN Charter on Decolonizatio, which provided for the trust territory of British Southern Cameroon to be led to a self-governing nation by Britain, the former colonial master. Whoever suggests the establishment of a USC not only defies basic historical tenets that gave rise to British Southern Cameroons (BSC), but also, and most importantly, BSC’s right to self-determination, total independence and sovereignty.
The Ngarbuh massacre, the ongoing pervasive slaughter of civilians, the violation of basic freedoms, encompassing the torture and killing of innocent civilians, health workers and journalists among others, all reflect the total failure of an initial so-called “federal” union that should have been used as a temporary bridge to Southern Cameroons’ total independence and sovereignty. Instead, Ahidjo and Biya used that UN-sanctioned arrangement to completely subjugate British Southern Cameroons. On what basis then can the famous Professor Chia suggest a ten-state USC, when the terms of a “federal” union have been violated by two dictators, the only two leaders imposed by France to rule Cameroo(ou)n? Ambazonia today is the direct result of policies remote-controlled by France. Such policies that gradually eroded, among other parameters, the educational and legal rights of British Southern Cameroonians have led to the IRREVERSIBLE SELF-DETERMINATION OF THE PEOPLE OF AMBAZONIA.
IT IS A DO-OR-DIE SITUATION THAT MUST RESULT IN THE TOTAL LIBERATION OF AMBAZONIA. AMBAZONIANS MUST BE SOVEREIGN AND INDEPENDENT. Any suggestion of something less can only be based on chimera and would lead to total chaos and anarchy. AMBAZONIA WILL NEVER BE PARTY TO CHAOS AND ANARCHY AND DESERVES TO BE RECOGNIZED AS AN AUTONOMOUS NATION THAT GAINED INDEPENDENCE ON OCTOBER 1, 1961. LRC SHOULD OPERATE AS IT DID BEFORE OCTOBER 1, 1961 AND LEAVE AMBAZONIA IMMEDIATELY.