2021 Champions League Final Spurs Up Nostalgia In Ambazonia
Published

6 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

As the two famous English powerhouses; Chelsea and Manchester City square up for the European Champions League final, much reminiscence blows up in Ambazonia as denizens reflect on the unity football of yesteryears had brought on them.

90 minutes of entertaining football jamboree from two old English rivals left Ambazonians glued on their TV and radio sets as they recalled what that game of beauty has been characterized of.

Southern Cameroonians have had such moments with legendary football clubs such as PWDs Bamenda, PWDs Kumba, Prison Football Club of Buea, and Kumbo strikers.

A strike from German sensational striker, K. Vavertz, just before the halftime whistle was enough to hand Chelsea a second Champions title in less than a decade this Saturday, May 29.

At a popular relaxation spot in Buea where this reporter watches the game alongside some old Ambazonian football icons, it was an atmosphere of conviviality, camaraderie, and fanfare as hours died down to minutes, and minutes eventually to seconds.

“This clash of titans reminds me of the year 2000 when Kumbo strikers made us proud.

We saw football made in Ambazonia as we now watch English football on stage,” a veteran sports commentator said as he swallowed some cold droplets of Heineken.

“Southern Cameroonians played football out of patriotism and love for the game, and these made the game very dramatic,” added an elderly Ambazonian as Chelsea held tight to their 1 – nil lead over Manchester City.

Right at the very last moments of the game, these patriotic Ambazonians continued to express the wish for their country to gain football fame once independence has been restored.

